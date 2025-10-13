From October 22, a speed limit reduction will be introduced on the B4598 between Llangattock Lodge and Kemeys Road in Penpergwm, as part of safety measures linked to the construction of a solar farm at Great House Farm. The current 50mph limit will be reduced to 30mph over a 0.75km stretch, beginning approximately 83 metres east of its junction with Bryn Road. The restriction is expected to remain in place until August 25, 2026, ensuring safe access for construction vehicles and protecting road users.