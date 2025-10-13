Motorists in Monmouthshire are being advised to plan ahead as a series of temporary traffic regulation orders are set to come into force later this month, affecting key routes across the county.
From October 22, a speed limit reduction will be introduced on the B4598 between Llangattock Lodge and Kemeys Road in Penpergwm, as part of safety measures linked to the construction of a solar farm at Great House Farm. The current 50mph limit will be reduced to 30mph over a 0.75km stretch, beginning approximately 83 metres east of its junction with Bryn Road. The restriction is expected to remain in place until August 25, 2026, ensuring safe access for construction vehicles and protecting road users.
Meanwhile, Hardwick Lane in Hardwick will be closed for three days from October 27-29 to facilitate essential works by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water. The closure will affect a 100-metre section located roughly 245 metres west of its junction with the B4598. A signed diversion will be in operation via the B4598, A40 and A4042.
Further disruption is anticipated in Penperlleni, where Star Road, Llan Lane and Pen-Y-Wern Road will be subject to phased closures between October 27 and November 7. The works, which involve poling and cabling, will be carried out in two stages, each operating between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily.
Phase one, running from October 27-31, will see Pen-Y-Wern Road closed from Star Road to Newtown Road, with diversions via Newtown Road and Star Road.
Phase two, scheduled from, November 3-7, will affect multiple sections: Star Road will be closed for 305 metres from Plough Road; Llan Lane will be shut for 130 metres from Star Road; and Pen-Y-Wern Road will be closed for 105 metres from Star Road. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted, including options via Church Road, Nant-Y-Derry Road, Plough Road and Newton Road.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that reasonable access will be maintained for residents during all closures. T
