As November continues, Abergavenny residents and visitors should be aware of a number of temporary road closures around town. We at The Chronicle have compiled a roundup of all the road closures, this month. Stay ahead of the traffic and plan your journey accordingly!
Roads affected by Armistice Day, 10/11/24, 10am-1pm:
- Baker Street, Abergavenny
- Park Road, Abergavenny
- Nevill Street, Abergavenny
- Flannel Street, Abergavenny
- High Street, Abergavenny
- Cross Street, Abergavenny
- St John’s Street, Abergavenny
Christmas light switch on, 16/11/24, 10am-6pm:
- High Street, Abergavenny
- Cross Street, Abergavenny
- Nevill Street, Abergavenny
- Frogmore Street, Abergavenny
- Flannel Street, Abergavenny
- St John’s Street, Abergavenny
- Market Street, Abergavenny
Other
- Tredillon Road, Llantilio Pertholey, road closure issued by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water for renewal of fire hydrant: 11/11/24 - 11/11/24
- St Helen’s Road, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Dwr Cymru to install new service connection: 12/11/24-14/11/24
- Linden Avenue, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Wales and West Utilities for gas mains renewal works: 11/11/24-24/11/24
- Western Road, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Wales and West Utilities for gas mains renewal works: 11/11/24-24/11/24
- Chapel Road, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Wales and West Utilities for gas mains renewal works: 11/11/24-24/11/24