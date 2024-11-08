As November continues, Abergavenny residents and visitors should be aware of a number of temporary road closures around town. We at The Chronicle have compiled a roundup of all the road closures, this month. Stay ahead of the traffic and plan your journey accordingly!

Roads affected by Armistice Day, 10/11/24, 10am-1pm:

- Baker Street, Abergavenny

- Park Road, Abergavenny

- Nevill Street, Abergavenny

- Flannel Street, Abergavenny

- High Street, Abergavenny

- Cross Street, Abergavenny

- St John’s Street, Abergavenny

Christmas light switch on, 16/11/24, 10am-6pm:

- High Street, Abergavenny

- Cross Street, Abergavenny

- Nevill Street, Abergavenny

- Frogmore Street, Abergavenny

- Flannel Street, Abergavenny

- St John’s Street, Abergavenny

- Market Street, Abergavenny

Other

- Tredillon Road, Llantilio Pertholey, road closure issued by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water for renewal of fire hydrant: 11/11/24 - 11/11/24

- St Helen’s Road, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Dwr Cymru to install new service connection: 12/11/24-14/11/24

- Linden Avenue, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Wales and West Utilities for gas mains renewal works: 11/11/24-24/11/24

- Western Road, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Wales and West Utilities for gas mains renewal works: 11/11/24-24/11/24

- Chapel Road, Abergavenny, road closure issued by Wales and West Utilities for gas mains renewal works: 11/11/24-24/11/24