PCC funds projects to protect children from serious crime

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, is funding two projects that support young people who are at risk of becoming involved in serious crime.

The St Giles Trust delivers crisis intervention to children and young people who have been identified as at risk from, or involved, with serious and organised crime.

The trust will also support Crimestoppers to deliver its Fearless programme in schools and provide targeted support to hotspot areas.

Since January 2019 Crimestoppers’ Fearless team have delivered sessions on knife crime, child exploitation and drug running to almost 14,000 young people.

Sessions are designed to give young people the education and confidence to recognise these issues within their friendship groups and communities, but also to give them the knowledge and confidence to report them.

They have also delivered training to more than 230 professionals, parents and carers on spotting the signs of organised crime.

Jeff Cuthbert said: “Serious and organised crime affects vulnerable young people across Wales.

‘‘This kind of crime is complex, often hidden, and to tackle it we need effective early intervention in our schools and communities.

“Identifying and supporting those most at risk is crucial.

‘‘The St Giles Trust and Crimestoppers have been doing some trailblazing work in Gwent over the last few years and I am pleased to fund them to allow this work to continue.”