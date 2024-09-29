This morning in Abergavenny, there will be moderate rain with a morning temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, light rain will continue, and the temperature will reach a maximum of 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, the area will experience fog, making it slightly cooler compared to today.
The afternoon will bring scattered showers with the temperature remaining around 13°C throughout the day.
The minimum temperature will be 13°C, and the maximum will also be 13°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 15°C.
This article was automatically generated