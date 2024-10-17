This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with scattered showers nearby and a morning temperature of 14°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cool and become cloudy, with the maximum temperature reaching 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to being cool and cloudy, similar to today, but without the scattered showers.
In the afternoon, it will continue to be cool and cloudy.
Overall, the conditions for tomorrow will be slightly cooler with a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum temperature of 14°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of moderate rain with minimum temperatures around 10°C and maximum temperatures peaking at 14°C.
This article was automatically generated