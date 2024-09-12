This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with scattered showers nearby.
The temperature will start at 13°C.
In the afternoon, the scattered showers will continue, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, marking a noticeable change from today's scattered showers.
The temperature will rise to a more comfortable 14°C.
By the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells, with the temperature peaking at 15°C.
Overall, the day will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 14°C to 15°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of partly cloudy skies and a gradual increase in temperature.
The minimum temperature will be around 10°C, while the maximum will reach up to 18°C.
Expect sunny spells interspersed with moments of patchy rain nearby, especially towards the end of the period.
This article was automatically generated