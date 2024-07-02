This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cool with cloudy skies and a chance of moderate rain.
The morning temperature will be around 16°C.
Moving into the afternoon, conditions will remain cool with cloudy skies and a continuing chance of moderate rain.
The maximum temperature will reach 16°C.
Tomorrow morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be slightly cooler compared to today, with overcast skies and a chance of moderate rain.
The afternoon will see similar conditions, with cool temperatures, overcast skies, and a chance of moderate rain throughout the day.
The temperature will range from a minimum of 15°C to a maximum of 16°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a continuation of cool temperatures with cloudy skies and frequent chances of moderate rain.
Minimum temperatures will be around 10°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 17°C.
This article was automatically generated