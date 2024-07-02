A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area reveals a day marked by variability, with conditions ranging from patchy rain to brief sunny spells ensuring residents will experience a mix of weather patterns through the day. Early in the morning, residents of Abergavenny will wake up to partly cloudy skies with temperatures starting at a cool 10°C at 6:00, feeling slightly chillier at 9°C due to the wind. As the morning progresses, the temperature will gradually rise, reaching 12°C by 8:00 with cloud coverage increasing slightly, making for a partly cloudy sky leading into a sunny 9:00 at 14°C, which will likely offer a brief respite from the chillier dawn temperatures. By midday, the temperature will warm up to a comfortable 17°C, providing an opportune moment for those wishing to enjoy outdoor activities. However, this will be short-lived as patchy rain becomes more prevalent by 16:00, reducing visibility and leading to a slight drop in temperature back down to 16°C. Humidity will be a constant presence throughout the day, ranging from 56% at its lowest during the late morning to 64% by late afternoon, making for a damp, autumnal day. Wind speeds are expected to be moderate, peaking at 16.6 mph, which, coupled with the high humidity and patchy rain, may cause the day to feel cooler than the thermometer suggests. By evening, the weather will transition again, with sunny spells at 19:00 giving way to patchy rain and partly cloudy skies by 21:00, closing the day with temperatures dipping back to 10°C. For those planning to venture out, it's advisable to carry an umbrella and dress in layers to adapt to the changing conditions. Despite the patchy rain and variable cloud coverage, there will be periods of sunshine to enjoy, making it a typical autumn day in the Abergavenny area.