This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will start with scattered showers and a temperature of 18°C.
In the afternoon, the scattered showers will continue, with the temperature remaining steady at 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a cooler air, as the temperature drops to 13°C.
By the afternoon, scattered showers will make a return, raising the temperature slightly to 16°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and overcast in the morning, transitioning to scattered showers by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 16°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 18°C.
The weather will start with partly cloudy skies early in the morning, gradually moving to light rain showers and cloudy conditions throughout the day.
The temperature will range from 12°C in the early hours to 18°C by the afternoon.
This article was automatically generated