A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The Abergavenny area is experiencing a variety of weather patterns today, keeping residents on their toes as they plan their day. From early morning until late night, we see shifts from patchy rain to clear skies, underscoring the transitional nature of the current season. In the early hours, the area was greeted with patchy rain nearby, maintaining a consistent temperature of 18°C. As we moved into the afternoon, the scenario didn't change much, with temperatures stubbornly holding at 18°C and the humidity slightly increasing. However, a break from the grey skies came as we entered the new day. At 6:00, the weather shifted to partly cloudy, offering a slight chill at 12°C. This was a gentle introduction to the day before the sun made a brief appearance at 7:00, raising temperatures to a more comfortable 13°C. As the day progressed, we observed a steady increase in temperatures, reaching up to 20°C by early afternoon, accompanied by patchy rain. The wind speeds varied throughout the day, peaking at 11.6 mph, which added a brisk element to the otherwise humid atmosphere. By the evening, the weather mellowed down to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures gently descending back to 13°C, providing a cool end to the day. The humidity remained high, peaking at 93% in the early morning and evening hours, making for a damp feel in the air. Overall, Abergavenny faced a day of mixed weather conditions, encompassing light showers, brief sunshine, and persistent clouds. It was a typical example of the unpredictability of weather in the region, with fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and wind speed creating a varied landscape that required residents to be prepared for anything. Residents and visitors alike were advised to keep an umbrella close by and dress in layers to adapt to the changing conditions. As we move further into the season, such shifts in weather might become more common, reminding everyone to stay updated on the latest forecasts.