This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cloudy with sunny spells and there will be a chance of moderate rain.
The morning temperature will be around 15°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the weather will continue with light drizzle and the maximum temperature will reach 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be cooler compared to today, starting off partly cloudy with a morning temperature of around 12°C.
As the day progresses, moderate rain will be possible in the afternoon.
The overall conditions for the day will be cooler and cloudier with a chance of rain, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 12°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of patchy rain nearby with temperatures fluctuating slightly.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C, while the maximum temperature will reach up to 14°C.
This article was automatically generated