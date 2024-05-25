This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be a cool 12°C.
Expect a sunny start to the day with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.
However, scattered showers are anticipated.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 12°C.
The skies will be a bit foggy, but there will be no rain.
By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 14°C.
Just like today, scattered showers are expected.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 10°C and 12°C.
There will be a general trend of rainy conditions.
The maximum temperature for the week will be 12°C.
This article was automatically generated