This morning in Abergavenny, we're starting off with a cool 7°C.
It's going to be a dry start to the day with no precipitation expected.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 9°C.
However, we're expecting some scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it's going to be a tad warmer than today with temperatures around 8°C.
Again, it's going to be a dry start to the day.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will continue to climb, reaching a high of 10°C.
Unfortunately, the scattered showers will continue, so keep that umbrella handy.
As for the weather trend for the rest of the week, we're looking at a consistent temperature of 10°C.
There will be some scattered showers throughout the week, so it might be a good idea to keep that raincoat close by.
Stay dry, Abergavenny!
