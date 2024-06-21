This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a comfortable temperature of 15°C.
There's no need to worry about any rain this morning as the forecast shows none.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 15°C.
However, we do anticipate some scattered showers.
The rainfall is expected to be around 2mm, so make sure to have an umbrella handy if you're out and about.
As we look ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler with a temperature of 14°C.
Just like today, there will be no rain to start the day.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 16°C.
Again, there's no rain expected, so it should be a pleasant day overall.
Looking at the general trends for the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 17°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers throughout the week, but nothing too heavy.
Overall, we can expect a fairly consistent temperature and a mix of sun and showers for the coming days in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated