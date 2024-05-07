This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds.
The temperature will be a comfortable 13°C.
No rain is expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 16°C.
Again, it will be a mix of sun and clouds.
There will still be no rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 14°C.
The sky will be similar to today, with a mix of sun and clouds.
No rain is anticipated.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 16°C.
However, there may be scattered showers.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 13°C and 15°C.
The general trend will see a mix of sun and clouds.
No rain is expected.
This article was automatically generated