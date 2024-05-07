This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

The temperature will be a comfortable 13°C.

No rain is expected.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 16°C.

Again, it will be a mix of sun and clouds.

There will still be no rain.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 14°C.

The sky will be similar to today, with a mix of sun and clouds.

No rain is anticipated.

In the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 16°C.

However, there may be scattered showers.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 13°C and 15°C.

The general trend will see a mix of sun and clouds.

No rain is expected.

This article was automatically generated