This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a comfortable 15°C with a mix of sun and clouds.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 18°C.
There will be no chance of rain throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 15°C and a mix of sun and clouds.
However, the afternoon will be slightly cooler at 14°C with scattered showers expected.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will range between 13°C and 16°C.
The skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the week.
Abergavenny can expect a steady temperature of 16°C.
This article was automatically generated