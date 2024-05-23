Monmouthshire County Council has worked with local partners to improve safety on the lane leading to Llanwenarth car park as visitors enjoy Sugar Loaf Mountain this summer.
Working in partnership with the National Trust, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority and Abergavenny Town Council. Visitors will notice changes on the route approaching the Llanwenarth car park.
From May, 17 parking restrictions will be introduced on the road up to Llanwenarth car park, with double yellow lines leading up to the designated parking.
These measures are intended to remove instances of inappropriate parking along the lane and improve access for everyone using the mountain car park.
This has been achieved thanks to SPF funding (£2,800), and an additional £3,000 being funded jointly by Abergavenny Town Council and National Trust.
All partners want visitors and locals to enjoy this beautiful mountain and to be able to access in a safe manner. The changes are aimed at assisting this and deterring visitors from parking along the narrow lane to make it safer for everyone.
The working partnership will also see a new CCTV system installed to monitor usage and deter any potential instances of antisocial behaviour on the mountain.
Visitors are reminded that they should not light barbecues or bonfires at any time of the year on any part of the mountain.
MCC's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: "The new parking restrictions will ensure that residents and visitors can remain safe as they visit Sugar Loaf Mountain. Thank you to our partners for their contribution to the changes.
“When you visit Monmouthshire, please help us to keep it beautiful by putting any rubbish in the bins provided, or taking it home.”
The working partnership between different authorities works to ensure that everyone can enjoy the beautiful landscapes on the doorsteps of our towns and villages.
In Abergavenny alone, visitors can access a number of different routes from the town. With well-marked footpaths and circular walks for most abilities, the ancient woodland will provide views across the Usk Valley and over to Bettws and Forest Coal Pit.