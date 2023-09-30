This morning in Abergavenny, expect scattered showers.
The temperature will be around 15°C.
As the day progresses, conditions will turn overcast with the temperature rising to a mild 16°C in the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning is anticipated to also bring scattered showers, though slightly warmer than today at around 18°C.
By the afternoon, expect cloudy conditions with sunny spells.
The temperature remains constant at 18°C.
For the upcoming few days, we're predicting a mix of scattered showers and cloudy conditions punctuated by sunny spells.
The minimum temperature will stay around 10°C, and daily highs will be close to 18°C.
Please bear in mind these forecasts to plan your outdoor activities and dress accordingly.
