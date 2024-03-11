This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a cool 6°C.

It's a foggy start to the day, with no chance of rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.

It will remain dry, with the sun peeking through the clouds.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 8°C.

However, we can expect some scattered showers.

By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C.

The scattered showers will continue, but the sky will be mostly cloudy.

As we move into the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 10°C.

The sky will remain mostly cloudy.

There's no significant change in the temperature expected, with a steady 10°C throughout the week.

Overall, it's a typical March week in Abergavenny, with cool temperatures and a mix of sun and showers.

This article was automatically generated