This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is overcast with a morning temperature of 9°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature reaching a maximum of 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be misty, slightly warmer at 12°C.
In the afternoon, the mist will continue, and the temperature will rise to 14°C.
The general weather trend for the next few days will feature heavy rain with temperatures reaching up to 17°C.
Minimum temperatures will be around 12°C.
