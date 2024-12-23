This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with sunny spells and a cool feel, with the morning temperature around 7°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain overcast, and the temperature will hold steady at 7°C.
Tomorrow morning will see a change, starting off with mist and a warmer feel at 13°C.
As the day progresses, it will become cloudy with sunny spells in the afternoon and a slight increase in temperature to 14°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be milder compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 14°C.
Looking ahead, the weather over the next few days will generally be sunny, with temperatures moving from a cool 7°C in the early hours to a pleasant 12°C during the day.
Following this, the trend will shift towards cloudier skies, with temperatures consistently around 11°C.
This pattern will continue, maintaining a steady temperature of 11°C amidst cloudy conditions.
