THE organisers of the Welsh Cycling Association 25 have donated the prize pot from the abandoned race to Air Ambulance Wales for coming to the rescue of an injured cyclist.
When Devon rider James Kelly suffered a serious injury on the A465, the race was instantly aborted as police closed the Heads of the Valleys Road and an Air Ambulance was called.
Renowned for their quick response and ability to reach notoriously tricky areas, the chopper soon arrived upon the scene and rushed the injured cyclist to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr.
Thanks to the quick assessment and sterling work by Air Ambulance Wales Medics, James’s injuries were quickly treated by hospital staff, and after a short stay in Merthyr, he was able to return to Devon.
James explained, “I’m bruised, battered, and cut, but ok. The broken elbow, road rash, facial stitches, and other aches will heal - I’ve been very lucky. I’m gutted for everyone whose race was ruined and apologise for spoiling what should have been a great day out.
“Most of all, I’m grateful to the unbelievable care I received from the air ambulance, St John’s ambulance and Merthyr hospital. Genuinely top drawer care and compassion, and a miracle they’ve got me home and sorted before bed."
To thank Air Ambulance Wales for their work, the organisers donated the unclaimed prize pot, and the Marshalls also donated their event fees.
Race Marshall Roger Sims told the Chronicle, “Like everyone else, I returned to the start and handed back my event fee - I’d only done half a job! Time triallists are the friendliest of people, and it was sad to hear of the accident. But once again, the Welsh Air Ambulance came to the rescue and the organiser’s race donation gave an upsetting event a happy ending.”
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