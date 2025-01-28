OPPOSITION councillors have inflicted a defeat on Monmouthshire County Council’s ruling administration over its budget plans ahead of a key vote.
The Conservative group motion criticised the financial management by the Labour-led cabinet and called for it to “bring forward” the “radical changes” to council operations it has promised, and says it is already doing.
The motion was carried by 23 votes to 20 with independent councillors supporting the Conservative group to defeat Labour, which is the largest group and runs the council in coalition with the single Green Party councillor, who sits in a group with one independent member.
Since a by-election in October, won by the Conservatives, the council chamber is evenly balanced between the ruling Labour/Green coalition and the combined opposition.
Conservative opposition leader Richard John’s motion also criticised the £5.1 million funding increase for Monmouthshire, from the Welsh Government, as, at 2.8 per cent, it is the smallest percentage rise in Wales.
He attempted to change his motion, during the debate, to instruct the cabinet to redraw the budget it has agreed for consultation as it has left a £2.86m funding shortfall unidentified. Council chair Su McConnell refused to allow the change, ruling it was a re-write of the original motion.
The draft budget also contains additional funding for schools and social services and a 7.8 per cent council tax increase.
The Labour leadership defended the budget plan as they expect extra funds from the Welsh Government. Leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said that would also realese other earmarked funds even though they do not expect the current shortfall to be met in full so they can meet the legal requirement for a balanced budget.
The final budget, including the council tax increase, will have to be approved by the full council in March when Labour could need the votes of the four councillors who sit in the Independent Group for it to pass.