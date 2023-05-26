There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 308 people had died in the area by April 28 – up from 307 the week before.
They were among 11,743 deaths recorded across Wales.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 12 (Friday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.