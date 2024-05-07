WYEDEAN UK Eurovision Song Contest hope Olly Alexander will be unveiling his performance to millions tonight (Tuesday, May 7), in the semi-final broadcast.
The former Monmouth Comprehensive pupil from Coleford, who appeared in a cameo role as himself in EastEnders last Thursday (May 2), is already through to the final as one of the ‘big five’ nations, but will be showcasing his song Dizzy this evening, with the semis live on BBC1 and iPlayer from 8pm.
Years and Years chart-topper and It’s a Sin actor Olly wowed at Monday night’s opening ceremony sporting a colourful outfit, and he’ll certainly be hoping to make a splash when he hits the big stage.