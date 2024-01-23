Abergavenny Pantomime Company took time out at one of its rehearsals last week to donate £200 to the Abergavenny Food Bank.
Food banks right across the country have seen unprecedented need all over the country this winter, with December 2023 proving to be an extremely busy month for the Abergavenny Food Bank.
In the weeks before Christmas they were able to help 438 people in Abergavenny and surrounding areas. This represents a 33% increase when compared to December 2022. In addition to the normal food parcel, they were able to provide each family in need with a Christmas hamper.
They would not be able to do this without the amazing generosity of support like from Abergavenny Pantomime Company.
As many face a bleak winter, is is support like this that is helping them provide valuable assistance at a time of crisis. Together, Abergavenny Food Bank continue to make a difference.
Next month Abergavenny Pantomime Company will be performing their traditional February Half Term Pantomime, Dick Whittington at the Borough Theatre, Monday 12th to Saturday 17th February, with two matinees on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or from the Borough Theatre website, priced from £9 to £11.50.
The cast includes Molly Brickley-Clark, who is playing the title role as Dick Whittington. She is joined by Stephen Clark who is playing Dame Sarah and Richard Poynter playing Barrow Boy Billy. Ken Jones makes a welcome return to the stage playing Alderman Fitzwarren. Joe Pugh is playing the pantomime villain, King Rat. While veteran member, Peter Holder is playing the role of Long John Silver Foil. Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients.
Join our hero Dick Whittington and his trusty cat, Tiddles as they set out on an epic journey from Abergavenny in search of fame, fortune, friendship and adventure. This rags to riches tale, promises to be full of laugh out loud gags, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes, the baddest baddies and plenty of audience participation.