IN 1953 there was a widespread panic in Abergavenny when the Ministry of Defence announced we were under attack by Martians. Consequently, the military brought in the big guns to shoot any UFOS out of the sky within a 20-mile radius before they could corrupt the natives with their alien ways. Of course, that’s poppycock! The picture is of a gun that was brought in especially to mark “The joyous occasion” of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. At the designated time it provided a reverberating salute to the merry peals of bells from St. Mary’s. And when this big boy went off it went off with the sort of boom that would make the ground shake and cause an outraged gent or two to spill his celebratory pint. ( Albert Lyons )