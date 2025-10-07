There is no sign of the temporary 50mph speed limit being lifted on the A40 between Hardwick and Raglan roundabouts, as pressure mounts on the Welsh Government to begin work on the road.
Signs have been in place telling drivers to travel no faster than 50mph on the road for over two years after first being put in place on September 12 2023. Earlier this year, the measure was renewed for another 18 months.
It will be at least August 2026 before the measure is lifted, but according to the local Senedd member there has been no progress on repairing the defective barrier which resulted in additional measures being taken in the first place.
“Whilst I appreciate the barriers are in need of work, I think it is getting somewhat ridiculous that we are now over 130 weeks down the road and nothing has been done,” said Peter Fox, the MS for Monmouth.
“I have been contacted by several constituents about this since the limit came into effect, and they are quite rightly frustrated with the restrictions, as there has been no progress or communication as to when things will be done.”
In a letter to the Welsh Government, Mr Fox has requested an urgent update on a timeframe for the works and when contractors are likely to begin.
It was initially the hope of the Welsh Government that the design for the replacement barriers would be included in the 2024/25 financial year, however work on the site is still yet to begin.
“A typical commuter would see around 25 minutes added to their journey times each week by this reduced limit, which means they have been delayed by approximately 57 hours since these works began in 2023,” Mr Fox continued.
“I have asked the Welsh Government for a firm timetable on when these works are due to begin, be finished, and when motorists can finally have some reprieve.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.