However the council leader’s response has been criticised by Monmouth MP Mr Davies who said the authority cannot just dismiss its own transport plan. He said: “Mary Ann Brocklesby’s response is not acceptable, this is the council’s report. “Monmouthshire County Council can’t run from their report which talks in two places about lobbying to bring tolls back. They can’t suddenly dismiss it and say they’ve no intention of doing it. Clearly there is an intention that’s why it’s in the report, it can’t be in there by mistake. “They have to take responsibility and not pretend it wasn’t there in the first place or they’re not actively considering it.” Cllr Brocklesby however acknowledged the wording in the 72 page consultation document may have suggested the council could have supported a reintroduction of the tolls, which were scrapped by the UK Government with cross party support in Wales.