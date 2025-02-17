WALES’ first elected Reform UK councillor has claimed his council by-election victory means no Labour seat in the country is safe.
Stuart Keyte won the Trevethin and Penygarn seat on Labour dominated Torfaen Borough Council in the election called following the resignation of a councillor from the ruling group which retains a majority of 17.
The former army major, who won the seat from Labour by nearly 200 votes, said: “I would imagine there isn’t a Labour councillor, Assembly Member or MP who thinks their seat is safe if Trevethin and Penygarn is no longer a safe seat and perhaps then we can have a realisation councillors, AMs and MPs are supposed to be servants not the bosses, they are not the masters supposed to impose an ideology.”