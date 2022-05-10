Nicky bids farewell to market after 40 years

A long-serving and dedicated member of Abergavenny Market packed up her stall for the final time on Friday April 29, as Nicky Hurst retired from the market after 40 years of service.

After first starting out working with her mother on the stall straight from school aged 16 in the 1980s, Nicky has run her cheese and wholefoods stall ever since in Abergavenny market.

As well as working in Abergavenny market twice a week, Nicky has also ran a stall in Hay-On-Wye market once a week which she will also be retiring from.

Speaking to the Chronicle about her retirement, Nicky said: “I’m very sad to be leaving behind all my customers and the other stall-holders, who have all become great friends over the last 40 years. Abergavenny market is a very special place and we are all one big family really.”

“I would like to thank all my customers for their loyalty and support and also to all those turophiles (cheese enthusiasts) for their enthusiasm and friendliness. I shall miss you all, but I will be back from time to time.”

For many stall-holders and visitors to the market, the Covid pandemic was a very difficult time with the market forced to close down indefinitely during the subsequent lockdowns, with people not only missing out on picking up fresh produce and other items sold at market but also missing that social connection that market day brings.

With many people struggling, Nicky – like many of the market stall-holders – did her bit to help the community by delivering her produce directly to people’s houses during the pandemic.

Thankfully the market is now back up and running, and Nicky believes the community spirit surrounding Abergavenny was an important factor in getting people through the pandemic.

She said: “Covid was a very challenging time for everyone involved in the market but the community spirit of the town really shone through and lifted everyone’s spirits when some may have been struggling with the market closed, and it is that social connection with people that I will really miss from the market.”

A particular highlight for Nicky was the Royal visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year. Nicky was fortunate enough to have the pleasure to speak to the Duke and Duchess who spent time at her stall, with Prince William keen to know about the best local cheeses available.

Nicky’s cheese and wholefoods stall will now be taken over by Geoff Fox. Geoff formerly worked as a butcher before becoming a masseur in a chiropractic clinic and has been working alongside Nicky at the stall for the last month getting used to things before he takes over the running of the stall alongside his partner Nathalie.

On taking over the stall, Geoff said: “It has been wonderful working with Nicky over the last month, getting to know people and seeing the rapport she enjoys with her customers, who I’m sure will miss her greatly.

“I have missed that community spirit and banter that you get from running a market stall, so all of this fitted perfectly and it has been nice to get back into it.”

Nicky’s friend June Phillips has also been running her fruit and veg stall for around the same time period as Nicky and has been friends with her even longer.

June runs her stall outside the market hall by the Chapel but originally had a stall beside Nicky.

Speaking of Nicky, she said: “I’m very sad to see Nicky leaving she has been such a big part of the market community and will be greatly missed.

“She is well-loved in the community, has a great rapport with her customers which is very important, and is always happy and smiling with nothing ever too much trouble especially during Covid where she really stepped up going above and beyond for her customers.

“She has a unique sense of humour that customers love and is always willing to provide help and advice as well as much-needed support.

June added: “I know Geoff and he has been a brilliant help to Nicky over the last month and will be a really good fit within the market community, although nobody will ever replace Nicky. She really is one of a kind.”

Market manager Peggy Romer also paid tribute to Nicky’s service to the market, saying: “Nicky Hurst has traded at Abergavenny Market for over 30 years during which time she has developed her Country Fair stall into a thriving and popular culinary destination for local residents and those further afield.

“Nicky and her stall are great assets to the Market, so her retirement is a loss to both customers and the market team alike and it will be sad to see her go.