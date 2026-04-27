The NFU Mutual Usk Agency recently hosted a successful Cyber Risk and Resilience Seminar, bringing together local businesses and leading experts to raise awareness of the growing cyber threats facing organisations today.
The event welcomed representatives from the South Wales Resilience Centre, Gwent Police, and a specialist Business Consultant from NFU Mutual’s Head Office. Together, they delivered valuable insights into the current cyber risk landscape, practical prevention strategies, and how businesses can strengthen their resilience against cyber incidents.
Attendees gained a deeper understanding of common cyber threats, including phishing attacks, ransomware, and data breaches, as well as guidance on implementing effective security measures. The seminar also highlighted the importance of having robust incident response plans and ensuring business continuity in the face of potential disruptions.
The collaboration between NFU Mutual, local law enforcement, and resilience experts reflects a shared commitment to supporting the local business community. By equipping customers with knowledge and practical tools, the event aimed to empower organisations to better protect themselves in an increasingly digital world.
Richard Phillips, NFU Mutual Agent, commented: "Cyber threats continue to evolve, and it’s vital that businesses of all sizes are prepared. We’re proud to bring together trusted partners and experts to help our customers stay informed, protected, and resilient."
The seminar forms part of NFU Mutual Usk Agency’s ongoing commitment to providing added value to its customers beyond insurance, supporting them in managing risk and safeguarding their businesses for the future.
Cybersecurity threats pose a growing risk to businesses of all sizes. Cybercriminals use phishing, ransomware and malware to steal data, disrupt operations and extort money. A single breach can cause financial loss, reputational damage and legal consequences. Staying secure is now essential for business survival.
For more information about future events or support on cyber risk and resilience, please contact the NFU Mutual Usk Agency.
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