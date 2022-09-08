NFU Cymru President pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones has shared his deepest condolences with the Royal Family on behalf of NFU Cymru, following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
He said: “There is a deep feeling of melancholy amongst the Welsh farming community following news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
“Her Majesty was a symbol of dedication and commitment to public service, she has been a stoic servant to the country for an extraordinary seven decades, a remarkable reign at the throne of our monarchy.
“The Queen’s warm affiliation with the Great British countryside is well documented and that connection has been valued and appreciated by the nation’s farmers.
“On behalf of farmers across Wales, I send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time and offer my heartfelt best wishes at this time of national mourning.”
