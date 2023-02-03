As such, moves which undermine the viability of Welsh agriculture are likely to represent a significant threat to Welsh culture and the Welsh language. Moreover, the FUW would argue that it is incumbent for the Welsh Government and the Commissioner’s Office to focus first and foremost on the protection of existing Welsh speaking families and communities and their continued use of the Welsh language, rather than prioritising the teaching of Welsh to those who are far less likely to ultimately use it or pass it on as a working language while paying less attention to the gradual loss of the language in communities where it is used consistently.