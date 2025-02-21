Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd joined members of the Newport Female Runner’s Network as part of a new initiative from Gwent Police to keep runners safe.
Gwent Police officers are working with Welsh Athletics to offer advice and guidance to women and girls about how to look after their personal safety while running.
Officers have spoken to more than 100 runners from clubs across Gwent about the practical steps they can take to stay safe, and how to report any concerns.
Women who do experience any harassment or threatening behaviour on their runs are encouraged to contact the police and report it.
They are also introduced to members of the local policing team for their area as a way of breaking down barriers and building relationships between the police and communities.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “At this time of year many people take up running to keep fit and stay healthy or want to train for races later in the year, but worries around staying safe, or being harassed can be a real barrier.
“This new initiative acknowledges the fact that women and girls are likely to be more vulnerable than men when out running, particularly if they are running alone, and provides some simple advice and guidance on keeping safe and reporting any issues and concerns.
“Gwent Police are reaching out to all running clubs across Gwent so please take advantage of this service." Gwent Police’s top five tips for all runners are:
1 Keep to well-lit routes that are not in secluded areas
2 Wear bright clothing and lights so you are visible
3 Tell someone where you are going and what time you will be due back
4 Share your route with someone, or have others join you for the run
5 Always take your mobile phone with you
Issues can be reported to Gwent Police via 101, messaging Gwent Police directly on Facebook, or report online via: https://www.gwent.police.uk/ro/report/. Always dial 999 in an emergency.