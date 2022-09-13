New format for Llangattock Ploughing match 2022
Subscribe newsletter
This year, it will be a different Llangattock Ploughing Match but we hope you will enjoy the new format!
Regrettably the ploughing competitions are not able to go ahead due to the unusually dry ground conditions but everything else (and more!) will be going ahead as usual.
So we will have the homecraft tent with competitions for cakes, fruit and veg, flowers, floral art, handicrafts, photography and art. There are similar competitions for children and entries can be taken for children’s classes up to 11.00 a.m. on the day.
The ring will be making a comeback and there will be lots going on that will include a display of vintage and classic tractors and military vehicles. Raglan Young Farmers Club are also back this year and on the theme of “ploughing”, they will be doing a display in the ring of “Ploughing through the Ages”. The children’s tug-of-war will take place in the ring during the afternoon.
Outside of the ring, there will be competitions for sheep which will include classes for native breeds so this will be a chance to see those more unusual breeds such as Hebrideans and Ryelands. We hope to run a competition for Young Handlers.
We will be running a fun dog show during the afternoon with classes that will include Young Handlers, Handsomest Dog, Waggiest Tail, Fastest Recall and Dog Most Like Its Owner!
There will be music all through the day including a live Country Band “Snow on the Mountain” and there will be plenty for children to do that will include roundabout rides, bouncy castle and face painting plus an array of tractors for all those tractor-mad youngsters.
There will be plenty of local food to sample with steak rolls and burgers from NS James & Son, Raglan, Hog Roast from Pigs on Spits, afternoon teas from Nicola and Helen Carter and licensed bar with local cider from Apple County.
The show will be taking place in the field next to Raglan Farm Park next Sunday 18th September, a big thank you to the Williams family of Raglan Farm Park for hosting the event!
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |