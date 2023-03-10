Three new rapid electric vehicle charging points have opened on the Brecon Road in the Lamb & Flag pub and restaurant car park.
They've been installed by one of the UK's largest electric vehicle charging networks, Ospery Charging, as a step towards improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting decarbonisation efforts.
The new chargers will add up to 100 miles of range in around 35 minutes of charging, depending on your vehicle and its battery.
They are set up with simple payment methods accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google pay, the Ospery App and RFID card payments as well as third party methods including fleet cards.
CEO of Ospery Charging, Ian Johnston, said: "The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers.
"Each of our new locations is carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability of chargers, working to the latest and highest standards.
This new charging site at the Lamb & Flag pub and restaurant car park, on Brecon Road is a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in Wales.”