Abergavenny’s Neil Powell Butchers has won the prestigious title of Britain’s Best Butcher’s Shop at the 2024 Meat Management Industry Awards. This award is a proud moment for the entire Powell family, whose roots in traditional butchery roots span decades across Herefordshire and Monmouthshire.
A family-run business, Neil Powell Butchers has long been synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and dedication. With six stores across Herefordshire and Monmouthshire, the company’s passion for ethical sourcing, sustainable practices, and community service has made it a trusted name.
The Abergavenny shop, located in the town centre exemplifies the blend of heritage and modernity that defines Neil Powell Butchers. Customers can witness the art of traditional butchery firsthand, with skilled butchers preparing meats daily, continuing the craft that has been passed down through generations. The shop also boasts an in-house bakery offering a selection of freshly made pies, sausage rolls and quiches—each made with the finest local ingredients.
This award is not only a reflection of the hard work that goes into the craft of butchery but also a tribute to the loyalty of the customers and the dedication of the staff who make it all possible.
"Winning this award is a tremendous honour," said Neil Powell. "It’s a recognition of the passion and commitment that goes into every aspect of the business, from working with local farmers and producers to delivering exceptional service. We couldn't have achieved this without the continued support of our customers and the hard work of our team."
Working in his father’s country butchers in the foothills of the Black Mountains in the small community of Longtown Neil Powell started his butchery apprenticeship at the age of five, spending much of his time on the “meat van” with his father delivering bespoke butchery to homes in the rural border communities of Herefordshire and Monmouthshire.
He later attended the reputed Blackpool Food Technology Centre gaining a slaughterman’s licence going on to undertake a further vocational apprenticeship with a local craft butcher before starting his own business in 1971 with the purchase of 1 Flannel Street in Abergavenny.