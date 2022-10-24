Music student Eve is given AAODS ‘Moving on’ award
Subscribe newsletter
ABERGAVENNY Amateur Operatic and Drama Society have awarded a bursary to one of it’s former junior members who is now studying singing at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.
Eve Carey, a former pupil at King Henry VIII School was given the Moving On Award by the current chairperson of AAODs Meg Trinder and Jill Murray.
Eve, who is 18, who was also awarded a scholarship by the college, started her four year Bachelor of Music in Vocal Studies this September.
Previously she was a member of AAODs Juniors for ten years and performed with the group in shows like Return to Forbidden Planet and Hairspray.
Her last performance with them was as Alice Beineke in their production of the Addams Family.
As well as performing with AAODs Eve has been a member of the Welsh National Youth Opera and the National Youth Choir of Wales.
Junior Section Co-ordinator Jill Murray said: “ Eve was a dedicated member of AAODs Juniors and it was always a pleasure to have her in our society’s she was a lovely young lady.
“It was evident early on that she would go a long way with her amazing voice and he committed attitude.
“We wish her well in the next stage of her journey and hers is a a name to definitely watch out for in the future.”
Eve who has also studied with Jeanette Massocchi from Treadam, near Llantillio Crossenny, said:”It’s amazing that AAODs have chosen to support me in this way and give me this award.
“I loved every minute of every show I was ever involved in and the experience that Juniors gave me has been invaluable. They work to such a high standard and are so ambitious and do amazing work for young performers from the area.”
AAODS in Clarence Hall concert
AAODS were determined to celebrate their 110th year of performing musicals in the community, despite the upset to their plans to stage Shrek the Musical during half term due to the ongoing renovations at the Borough Theatre, and are performing a concert for their audiences.
Choosing extracts from their last ten years of shows a concert will be performed by a mix of their senior and junior members and includes songs from popular shows such as Sister Act, Oklahoma, The Wizard of Oz, Grease, Chess, Singin’ in the Rain and, with a nod to their cancelled show, Shrek.
The performances will take place in The Clarence Hall, Crickhowell Thursday 3 and Friday 4 November 7pm, with refreshments and a bar being available.
So if you love a good musical please come along and support your local musical theatre company in full voice!
Tickets are £10/£8 (plus booking fee) online http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/abergavenny-amateur-operatic-dramatic-society or in person from Bookish, Crickhowell
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |