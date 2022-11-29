A POLITICIAN has hailed small businesses as the lifeline for communities, ahead of Small Business Saturday.
This Saturday marks Small Business Saturday which encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ to support small businesses.
“This week, I was delighted to visit Raglan-based Extons which plays a huge role in the community.
“Small businesses are having a tough time, largely because of the long-term damage caused by COVID as well as changing shopping habits.
“That’s why it’s absolutely vital that we support small businesses by shopping local. Because, if they go, they won’t be returning.”
• Peter Fox with James and Charlotte Exton of Raglan-based Extons.