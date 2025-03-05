Laura Anne Jones has raised concerns about the future of care homes in the Senedd Chamber .
Ms Jones was told that increased NI contributions will increase costs at Regency by over £100,000, and although they are an established Care Home and can weather the costs, those facing similar costs that are new Care Homes, will most definitely financially struggle. Laura has warned that the additional costs may lead to fewer and fewer care homes in the future and a care home crisis.
Care homes play a key role, not just in caring for the elderly, but by also in freeing up hospital beds, by ensuring people have a safe place to be discharged when they leave hospital. Without them, beds will inevitably be blocked in our hospitals.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, said: “It’s great to visit Regency and see the excellent work they’re doing here. They are a well-renowned care home for a reason. The care and caring attitude to care was very apparent.
“But the recent tax rises, coupled with rises in the national living wage and minimum wage, will make keeping care homes open untenable for some, due to the high number of part-time staff that they naturally employ. This on top of already soaring energy and food costs, and the cutting of social care budgets across Wales, are making for a perfect storm that could wipe out many care homes.
“We also need to look to try and make being a carer into a proper career, and look to how we can recruit and retain people into these vital roles. It’s not right that carers can earn more in a supermarket.
“We must do all that we can to support our care homes in the crucial role they play within our health system.”