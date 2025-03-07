Local MS Laura Anne Jones has congratulated Usk Church in Wales Primary School on their 40th Birthday.
The South Wales East MS, who was one of the first pupils at the school when it opened, was followed through the classrooms years later by her eldest son, and her youngest is now in Year One at the school.
Speaking to pupils after an 80s-themed assembly, Ms Jones has shared some of her fondest memories of the school, which opened in 1985, including school lunches and particularly spotted dick and pink custard.
The school has said, “over the past four decades, we have grown and evolved, but our commitment to fostering a love of learning and a sense of community has remained steadfast.”
The school will be holding a party in the summer for ex-teachers and past pupils to join.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, said, “I’m thrilled to congratulate my old school, Usk Primary, on their 40th birthday, and it really is a family affair for me with both of my sons having been through the same doors.
“We all love Usk Primary. It has always been an exemplary school, as well as being warm and welcoming, and one that the local community is immensely proud of.
“Some of my highlights were the fantastic home cooked school lunches, and I’ll never forget the nostalgic spotted dick and pink custard!
“It was great to speak to the assembly, and to hear the gasps when I told the kids that when I attended the school there weren’t any iPads or phones, and there were four channels on TV!
“From Mr Bradford, the first Headmaster here, all the way to Mr Beckett today and a great PTFA, the school is lucky to always be in very good hands.”