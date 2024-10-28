LAURA Anne Jones MS has called for urgent action to improve mental health support for female veterans in Wales.
During Health and Social Care Questions in the Senedd, Ms Jones raised the issue of the lack of dedicated female veteran peer mentors within the NHS Veterans Service, highlighting the barriers this creates for female veterans seeking mental health support.
Speaking in the Senedd Chamber, Ms Jones expressed her gratitude to Lisa Rawlings from theFemale Veterans Alliance, who brought this issue to light during a recent Senedd Armed Forces Cross Party Group meeting.
"Female veterans face unique challenges both during and after their service," she said, "and while progress has been made in veteran care, more must be done to support women veterans here in Wales."
Currently, the NHS Veterans Service in Wales only offers male peer mentors, which can discourage female veterans from accessing crucial support. Ms Jones pointed to studies that show higher rates of mental health difficulties among female veterans compared to non-serving women, and noted that many female veterans are reluctant to share personal issues, particularly those involving men, with male mentors.
"Not having female peer mentors in these roles creates a serious barrier for women seeking help," added Ms Jones. "It's vital that we ensure veterans feel supported and able to access the services they need."
Ms Jones also drew attention to alarming statistics, such as the fact that servicewomen are 10 times more likely to experience sexual harassment, further underscoring the importance of providing tailored support for female veterans.
In her question to the Welsh Health Minister, Ms Jones urged the government to address this gap with urgency and requested that the Minister meet with the Female Veterans Alliance to find a solution. The Minister acknowledged the important role peer mentors play in veteran care and assured that this issue would be looked into, with the aim of introducing female mentors to the service.