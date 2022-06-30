MP joins in Care Home open week

AN Abergavenny care home welcomed families and members of the local community in celebration of Care Home Open Week.

Monmouth MP David Davies was among those who visited Foxhunters Care Community to see its award-winning luxury facilities.

He spent time chatting to residents before joining a digital games session designed to help people living with dementia.

Foxhunters, part of Dormy Care Communities, provides a mix of residential, nursing and dementia care.

It was one of 1,500 care homes across the UK participating in Care Home Open Week from June 27 to July 3, which encouraged communities to engage with care home residents and the professionals who care for them.

Mr Davies, who was first given a glimpse of the flagship 70-bed care home in 2018 ahead of its official opening, said: “This is the ideal time to celebrate all those who work in adult social care, which is a vital part of making a civilised society.

“Care Home Open Week seeks to shine a spotlight on the incredible value of the social care sector and I was thoroughly impressed by what I saw at Foxhunters.

“I knew when I visited back in 2018 that it was going to be a success and deliver quality care in the very best environment.”

Led by Championing Social Care, a volunteer-led group of leaders from across the social care sector, this year’s Care Home Open Week aimed to celebrate the value of social care and drive recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic amid increasing reliance on the sector and widespread staff shortages.

Wendy Westbury of Dormy Care Communities said: “Foxhunters Care Community were delighted to welcome David back to their home and the ladies and gentlemen said how lovely it was to chat with him.