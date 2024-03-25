Monmouth MP David Davies is calling for more transparency in Monmouthshire County Council’s milk product procurement after a local dairy’s long-term contract was cancelled in favour of one over 100 miles away.
Mr Davies said Raglan Dairy had “fallen victim to bureaucracy” and a tendering process which “appears to favour large businesses”.
It comes as anger grows over the council’s decision to award the contract for supplying schools, leisure centres and care homes across Monmouthshire with milk to a company outside of the area.
Milk will no longer be collected from eight Monmouthshire farms.
Monmouth MP David Davies visited Raglan Dairy on Friday (22 March) to meet with owner James Durose alongside Conservative council group leader Richard John.
He accused the Labour-run council of “appalling hypocrisy”.
“The Labour council recently launched a glossy local food strategy which proudly boasts how they would work with “local suppliers” to get healthy food into schools,” said Mr Davies.
“Then just a matter of weeks later, they cancel the school milk contract with a local dairy and hand it over to one over 100 miles away.
“It is incredibly disappointing and smacks of hypocrisy.
“The procurement process gives a lot of weight to non-price related questions, which would favour large businesses who are used to dealing with bureaucracy.
“Monmouthshire County Council should think again and do more to stand up for local farmers – as they said they would.”
Cllr John said the council’s stance “makes no sense” and “contradicts” its own policies.
““Like residents across the county, I am really disappointed the council has decided to no longer provide Monmouthshire milk to our schools, care homes and leisure centres and instead opt for milk from over 100 miles away,” he said.
“This makes no sense and directly contradicts the council’s own policies on supporting local businesses, local procurement and reducing carbon emissions.
“I am really grateful to James for taking the time to meet with me and David to give us an insight into the fantastic job he and his team do to supply milk across Monmouthshire and beyond.
“I hope councillors in the administration will look into this and ensure the council can return to supplying fresh Monmouthshire milk.”