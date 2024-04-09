Gwent is home to the most significant increase in phone-related driving offences according to a recent report with a huge year-on-rise of 229 percent, rising from 134 in November 2021-2022 to 441 in November 2022 - 2023.
Figures from the Ministry of Justice highlight that this is a consistent issue in the area. In 2022, 2,695 motorists caught by Gwent Police were convicted in courts for speeding offences, which was up 20 percent from the year before.
In an effort to reduce the growing statistics around phone driving offences, The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) have set out a three-week initiative throughout March, which many regional forces from Norfolk to Northumbria are getting behind. The goal is to raise awareness of the substantial risk drivers take when using their phones behind the wheel to reduce related incidents.
One of the supporting forces of this initiative shows strong signs of improvement within their region. Offences in Northumbria have reduced by over half (52 percent), down from 1,172 to 560 year-on-year, the largest reduction across the UK. Additionally, North Wales has seen offences reduce by a quarter (25 percent) which is the second biggest improvement in the study.