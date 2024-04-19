This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C. There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C. Again, no rain is expected, making for a dry day overall.
Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be a bit cooler, around 7°C. Just like today, there will be no rain to worry about. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C. It will be another dry day in Abergavenny.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at around 5°C. No rain is expected for the next few days, so it seems like we're in for a dry spell. Enjoy the clear skies while they last!
This article was automatically generated