A RETHINK on the 20 mile per hour limit could be considered on “several” roads in Monmouithshire following feedback from residents.
The Welsh Government urged the public to contact local authorities last year on where they thought roads should revert to the 30mph limit following a backlash at its introduction of the default lower speed limit in September 2023.
Now Monmouthshire has said as a result of analysis of feedback from residents it has identified “several locations where a return to the 30mph speed limit may be appropriate”.
A council spokesperson said: “These routes are currently being reassessed against the updated 30mph exception guidance, with a strong emphasis on maintaining road safety for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.”
That guidance was updated by the Welsh Government in July last year and is intended to help local authorities decide where 20mph limits can increase to 30mph.
Monmouthshire has said its approach to the review has been informed by the county having been part of the 20mph pilot, with the lower limit trialled in Abergavenny and the Severnside area.
Monmouthshire has said it is due to publish the results of the review in February and if any changes are proposed it will have to go through the legal process of producing a new traffic order, which will be subject to a formal consultation where people will be able to give their opinion on the proposal.
Latest figures from the Welsh Government show there were around 100 fewer people killed or seriously injured on roads with 20mph and 30mph road speed limits in the 12 month period after the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit, compared to the same period a year before.