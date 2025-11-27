The event, held in the council chamber, was organised to celebrate the range of faiths practiced across the region.
A number of guest speakers were in attendance, representing faiths such as Islam, Christianity, Baha’i, Sikhism and Buddhism, helping to enrich learning and understanding of their practised faith.
There was a presentation of a Peace Mala, a symbolic double rainbow bracelet which promotes friendship, respect, and peace between people of all cultures, lifestyles, faiths, beliefs, and none.
This was followed by faith demonstrations and an opportunity to enjoy traditional foods.
The first Inter-Faith week took place in 2009, featuring a wide range of events across England and Wales, including:
-Inter-faith sports actvities
-Discussions and dialogues
-Walks and pilgrimages
-Festivals and celebrations
-Exhibitions, concerts, and classroom activities
Since then, Inter-Faith Week has grown significantly, fostering dialogue and collaboration among diverse communities.
Inter-Faith events help to:
-Promote social cohesion, builds trust and understanding between diverse groups, fostering an inclusive society.
-Combat prejudice-breaks down stereotypes and challenges negative perceptions.
Enrich lives- broadens perspectives, deepens understanding, and encourages personal growth.
Educate- provides opportunities to learn about different religions and worldviews, dispelling misconceptions.
Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “I’m enormously privileged to be a part of this wonderful event. In a world that is divided and in conflict in so many ways, coming together in celebration and honouring the many faiths of Monmouthshire is important.”
“It gives us all a chance to take time and reflect on our commonalities, shared values and commitment to stay in dialogue with each other, across our faiths."
