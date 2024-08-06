No environmental plan needed
NO detailed study of how a proposed natural gas fueling station near the M4 could impact the environment will be required by planners.
Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department is currently considering plans for a 12 pump bio-gas vehicle fuelling station within the Wales 1 Business Park, in Magor, near Junction 23 A.
It’s intended the station, which could be built on scrub land just west of the Ty Magor hotel, and Monmouthshire County Council Offices, would serve HGVs using the motorway network.
The planning department has confirmed to applicant, CNG Fuels’ planning agent, it won’t require an environmental impact assessment after checking with departments across the authority.
Tree can be cut back
A SYCAMORE tree in Chepstow’s conservation area can be reduced in size, council planners have agreed.
Easylet Lettings, of Llancloudy, Herefordshire, asked for permission to reduce the tree’s “lateral growth” by three metres following an inspection of the trees at its property, Ashfield House, in Mount Pleasant, Chepstow.
Rory Proctor, of RFP Tree and Landscape Services Ltd, who inspected the trees noted that while the Sycamore has “good health and vigour” the “western side of its crown is overhanging a busy highway. Lateral branches are beginning to encroach onto the garage roof.”
The application required approval from Monmouthshire County Council as the tree is in a conservation area.