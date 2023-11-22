Major invesment in Wales has been announced by Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement with Monmouthshire set to win a share of £50m of funding for high quality regeneration projects.
Mr Hunt also announced £500,000 to support the Hay Festival.
The investment comes following the publication of a poll which earlier this year suggested that the Tory party could be almost wiped out in Wales at a General Election.
The YouGov poll for WalesOnline predicted that only Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire would remain in Tory hands - and only then by the narrowest of margins.
Monmouth MP David Davies has warmly welcomed the UK Conservative Government’s announcement to award £5,227,320 to various projects in Monmouthshire.
During the Autumn Statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced the chosen Monmouthshire projects will deliver significant improvements to the local bus network, walkways, cycleways and shared use paths within Chepstow, improved interchange between bus and rail services, and improved facilities at Chepstow railway station.
The main projects are the Chepstow Transport Hub and connectivity improvements.
Mr Davies, said: “Having worked very hard to secure this, I am absolutely delighted with this fantastic news.
“It will certainly provide a huge boost to Monmouthshire and attract a greater number of tourists to this fantastic part of Wales.
“My number one aim, as it always has been, is to stand up for the interests of the people of Monmouthshire – and that will never change.”