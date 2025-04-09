An event was held a Bridges Community Centre, which brought together businesswomen from around Monmouthshire.
The event aimed to empower, inspire and support female entrepreneurs who are ready to launch or grow their business in Monmouthshire.
The lively evening was introduced by council leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby and Catherine Fookes MP and saw inspirational talks from experienced female founders leading businesses in Monmouthshire.
One of these was Lisa Hicks the director of SNOAP, a brand making waves with eco-friendly personal care products.
Her passion for sustainability has led to innovative solutions that help reduce single- use plastic waste.
Lisa’s journey included being on BBC Dragon’s Den where she secured investment from Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden.
Lisa has received the enterprise vision award and the Torfaen and Monmouthshire business green business of the year award for her contributions to sustainable business practices.
Another one of the talks was from Jessica Fletcher who own Bean and Bread, a coffee shop in Abergavenny which was inspired by her travels in New Zealand.
Since 2018 Jess has been committed to bringing Kiwi coffee culture to Wales creating a welcoming space for the community.
The event was a collaboration with local businesswomen, who helped facilitate the event by encouraging conversation amongst the guests.
Partner organisations and local businesses were available to advise guests on how to grow and develop their ideas.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the evening. This was an inspirational event that brought women together.”
“The event provided an opportunity for guests to gather information from out partner organisations while networking and supporting one another.”
MCC would like to thank everyone who donated to Cyfannol Women's Aid, the official charity of Cllr Su McConnel, Chair of Monmouthshire County Council for 2024-2025.